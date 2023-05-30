SPD: Man arrested in Sarasota shooting that left 1 injured

A Sarasota man was arrested in a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend, police said.

Nevaun Chamberlain, 23, was arrested on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Officers said they responded at around 5 p.m. Sunday to the shooting, which happened in the 1800 block of John Rivers Street.

One person was shot in the abdomen, and Sarasota police said they took themselves to Sarasota Memorial Hospital before officers arrived at the scene. The victim's name has not been released by SPD, citing Marsy's Law.

Police said the victim has been discharged from the hospital.

The police department said Chamberlain stayed on the scene to speak with detectives and was the person who called 911 to report the shooting.

After going through evidence and consulting with the State Attorney's Office, investigators said they do not believe the case qualified as a justifiable use of deadly force.

That's when they arrested Chamberlain, who is currently out on bond.

The investigation is ongoing, but police did say this was an isolated incident.