Spring break brings numerous travelers to Bay Area

It’s officially Spring Break season, which means an estimated three million travelers through Tampa International Airport.

"I mean the weather, you can’t beat it right?!" Danielle Aronson, who’s visiting from Minnesota, said. "Staying on St. Pete Beach. Loving the beach. And plans to go to Disney later this week."

According to TPA, the weeks surrounding March and April are traditionally the busiest time of year. Officials said the airport sees more passengers during this time than Christmas or Thanksgiving.

"I’ve never seen so many cars up and down St. Pete Beach, where I live. Traffic’s been a little mayhem," Vinnie Fugett, who runs Captain Vinnie’s Boat Tours, said.

On one hand, that’s good news for Fugett and his boat tour company. More cars mean more customers, and he told FOX 13 his tours are booked up through April 1.

"No time to sleep this time of year. Just constantly lots of customers, trying to keep people happy," Fugett said.

Happy and safe is the goal, according to local law enforcement. Clearwater police told FOX 13 that officers were out on the beaches on Monday to check for open alcohol. Violators can face a $118 fine or arrest.

But, 2024 marks the first spring break that smoking and vaping are not allowed on the beaches in Clearwater. The city unanimously approved the rule change last June.

"We're really working that more on an education angle, because it is new. And, we have a lot of people from out of town that aren't familiar with our rules and regulations," CPD’s Lt. Meg Hasty said.

