St. Pete 911 call center employee tests positive for COVID-19
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An employee in the St. Petersburg police department's 911 call center has tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials said the non-sworn employee, who works in the agency's Emergency Communications Center, returned to work on March 16 after taking an out-of-town trip. Two days later, the employee stayed home sick with symptoms of COVID-19, and has self-quarantined at home.
The employee's test came back positive on Wednesday, March 25.
Four other employees who may have come in contact with the affected worker have self-quarantined at home.
Maintenance crews have sanitized the Emergency Communications Center several times daily since the employee called out sick.
A volunteer from St. Anthony's will be onsite twice daily throughout the week to check employees' temperatures, the police department said.
