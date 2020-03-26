St. Pete 911 call center employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

An employee in the St. Petersburg police department's 911 call center has tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the non-sworn employee, who works in the agency's Emergency Communications Center, returned to work on March 16 after taking an out-of-town trip. Two days later, the employee stayed home sick with symptoms of COVID-19, and has self-quarantined at home.

The employee's test came back positive on Wednesday, March 25.

Four other employees who may have come in contact with the affected worker have self-quarantined at home.

Maintenance crews have sanitized the Emergency Communications Center several times daily since the employee called out sick.

A volunteer from St. Anthony's will be onsite twice daily throughout the week to check employees' temperatures, the police department said.

