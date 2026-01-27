St. Pete couple evacuates burning home: SPFR

The Brief A St. Pete couple is safe after evacuating their burning home early on Tuesday morning, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue. When fire crews arrived at the 600 block of Paris Ave S., flames were coming from the roof. The couple's dog is still missing though, as it just kept running after leaving the burning home.



What we know:

When fire crews arrived at the 600 block of Paris Ave S., flames were coming from the roof.

The couple was not hurt, and their dog also ran to safety.

The dog is still missing though, as it just kept running after leaving the burning home.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what caused the fire to start.