St. Pete couple evacuates burning home: SPFR

By
Published  January 27, 2026 6:36am EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A St. Pete couple is safe after evacuating their burning home early on Tuesday morning, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue.
    • When fire crews arrived at the 600 block of Paris Ave S., flames were coming from the roof.
    • The couple's dog is still missing though, as it just kept running after leaving the burning home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An overnight house fire forced a St. Pete couple to evacuate their home early on Tuesday morning, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue.

What we know:

When fire crews arrived at the 600 block of Paris Ave S., flames were coming from the roof.

The couple was not hurt, and their dog also ran to safety. 

The dog is still missing though, as it just kept running after leaving the burning home.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what caused the fire to start.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by St. Pete Fire Rescue.

St. PetersburgFire