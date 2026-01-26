Pasco County Fire Rescue rolls out new shift aimed at addressing staff shortages, mental and physical health

The Brief Pasco County Fire Rescue is making some changes to address staffing shortages and firefighters' mental and physical health. PCFR launched "D-Shift" on Monday to restructure firefighters' schedules. The additional shift gives firefighters more time off in between 24-hour shifts.



Pasco County Fire Rescue restructured its schedules to address staffing shortages and firefighters' mental and physical health by rolling out the "D-Shift," which is a new shift with additional positions, on Monday.

The backstory:

Prior to the rollout of D-Shift, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say their firefighters worked 24 hours on, with two days off. With this additional shift, firefighters will now work 24 hours with three days off.

"When you look at other agencies, especially south of us, the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, they work fewer hours per week than we were at the time," IAFF Local 4420 Union President Dixon Phillips said. "We were working 53 hours a week on average."

The addition of D-Shift brings Pasco County firefighters in line with more agencies around the Tampa Bay area. Phillips says they'll now have the lowest-hour work week in the region.

Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief Ryan Guynn says they've been working to implement this initiative for the last three years with the help of the Pasco County Firefighters IAFF Local 4420 and the Pasco County Board of Commissioners.

Dig deeper:

Guynn says they've struggled with staffing shortages for the last several years, which has put a strain on his staff.

"Because of our recruitment and retention issues, these individuals come to work for 24 hours, work a solid 24 hours and — many times — be expected to work an additional 24 hours right after that," he said.

Union representatives say the addition of D-Shift has been a selling point to new recruits. Previously, they say they lost firefighters to agencies in Tampa and Hillsborough County.

Guynn says they've hired more than 100 new employees over the last few years, as they've made the transition to D-Shift.

"We've been able to fully staff up the fire department for the first time in close to a decade," he said.

Guynn says the additional shift not only alleviates the pressure of staffing, but the pressures that come with the profession.

"If you're not physically or mentally, emotionally ready to come to work, it affects your performance," he said. "And we know that, we understand that. Not only that, but every day when we're going to fires, and we're dealing with the harsh chemicals that we deal with every day, we're being exposed to those carcinogens."

He says it's important to limit firefighters' exposure to these carcinogens and chemicals as much as possible.

Union representatives say the additional shift is being funded largely by the overtime crews were working.

"In 2022, we had $6 million worth of overtime," Phillips said. "In 2023, $5.5 million worth of overtime. That doesn't include the cost of a new hire coming in and then leaving within six to 12 months to go work for another agency."

What's next:

The pay for first responders around the country continues to be a work in progress. However, fire officials say this restructured shift is a major step in the right direction.

"Because of the reduction in hours, the hourly rate did increase," Phillips said. "But, I think pay right now is struggling for a lot of people in the country, especially with the cost of living that continues to rise."

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say the D-shift is officially on the schedule and in operation.