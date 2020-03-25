St. Pete mayor wants regional stay-at-home order between Pinellas, Hillsborough

Mayor Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg said Tuesday he is in talks with Pinellas County and Tampa to try and enact a regional stay-at-home order -- so there is some continuity between the tightly-knitted counties.

Pinellas County commissioners called an emergency meeting 9 a.m. Wednesday to. County officials have not specified what they may be discussing, but it could deal with a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Kriseman said he would rather Governor Ron DeSantis to take statewide action to limit movement, but for now, the decision is up to localities.

Kriseman said city residents should "expect to see something happening in the very near future."

“We don’t want to be an island on this,” Kriseman said in a Facebook video message. “The best way to approach this is statewide, but if we’re not going to get that, we’ll approach it regionally.”

While he encouraged everyone to use social distancing at the city’s parks and stores, the mayor stressed that any stay-at-home order would allow exceptions for exercise and essential services. Residents would not be arrested for leaving their homes.

"This is not a lockdown, not a curfew, not martial law," he added.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is meeting Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss implementing a countywide curfew. Castor said she wanted to enact a stay-at-home order today with it taking effect at midnight, but the Hillsborough County administrator shut down her plan.

Yesterday, Michael Merrill issued an administrative order saying ,“No Stay-at-Home order shall be applicable in any portion of Hillsborough County until further direction by the Emergency Policy Group, unless as may be necessary under my delegated authority.”

Castor had asked the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group to issue a countywide stay-at-home order on Monday, but was overruled by others who were concerned about the practical and economic impacts that would result.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

