St. Pete police cite drivers violating Florida 'Move Over' laws in operation

During an enforcement operation on Wednesday, St. Petersburg police officers wrote tickets for speeders and citations for drivers violating the Move Over laws.

The traffic division focused on Gandy Boulevard, Roosevelt Boulevard and Ulmerton Road.

"Gandy is a well-known high speed, corridor," said Sgt. Michael Schade of the St. Pete Police Department's traffic division. "From the dog track all the way to the interstate, which is the area of the city that we cover: Pretty much anywhere along here, we're going to have issues with speeding."

The SPPD traffic division was also watching for violators of the new Move Over laws.

Under the expanded Move Over laws that went into effect at the beginning of this year, drivers must move over one lane for any stopped vehicles displaying warning lights. This includes law enforcement, emergency vehicles and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, SPPD told FOX 13.

If drivers cannot safely move over one lane, they must slow down to 20 miles per hour under the speed limit.

"Whether it’s an emergency vehicle or not, the people are required to move over," Schade said.

Two weeks ago, SPPD officers were on Gandy Boulevard for another enforcement operation, where officers wrote 102 Move Over violations in just one day.

Schade told FOX 13 a citation for violating the Move Over laws can include a $136 fine and potential points on your license.

"So that's why we're out here trying to get the idea out there that people need to move over for everybody that's on the side of the road," Schade said.

