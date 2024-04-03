Multiple suspects arrested in Easter Sunday shooting outside St. Pete sports bar

Police in St. Petersburg have arrested three suspects, and are expected to arrest two more, in connection to a shooting that injured four people last weekend.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Anthony Holloway said investigators tracked down Kevontre Wesby, Keith Wesby and Christopher Atkins in Manatee County. The other two suspects have not been identified.

The investigation began on Easter Sunday when police say several men connected to a group that calls itself "Young Gangsters," or YGs, fired shots into a crowd outside the Sonic Sports Bar and Lounge off 49th Street South. More than 60 shell casings were found at the scene, according to Chief Holloway.

Police say the Young Gangsters have strong ties to rapper Rodarius Green, also known as "Rod Wave," and live in homes registered in his name. The arrests in this case came after police went to two of those homes, with police saying the group is tied to shooting and drug trafficking investigations dating back to March 2022.

Officers also found five rifles, five handguns, ammunition and more than $10,000 in cash, along with several pieces of jewelry during their investigation.

All four victims are expected to survive. Holloway says the victims did not know the shooters, and were "in the wrong place at the wrong time." Six vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

The three suspects arrested so far each face attempted second-degree murder charges. Kevontre Wesby is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm and delinquent in possession of a firearm.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter