St. Pete police investigate deadly double shooting at apartment complex

article

One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment, police said.

Officers said they received a report of the shooting after midnight Tuesday at the Emerald Pointe Apartments on 73rd Avenue North. When they arrived, they said one person was found dead.

A second victim was taken to a hospital but police didn’t provide an update on the individual’s condition.

Neither victim was identified.

PREVIOUS: St. Petersburg leaders, victim’s family’s work together to find solution to gun violence

Police are still investigating, they said, and trying to determine the suspect’s identity. They said they are interviewing witnesses and relatives.

Advertisement

This is the second deadly shooting within a week in the city, and comes after St. Pete leaders and family members made a call to end gun violence.

