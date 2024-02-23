St. Pete police see spike in cellphone thefts; how to prevent it from happening to you

St. Petersburg Police have a warning about keeping your cellphone safe, especially if you’re heading to crowded events, bars or restaurants this weekend.

They said they’ve seen an 800% increase in stolen cellphones in January of this year compared to January of last year in downtown St. Pete.

In January of 2023, five phones were reported stolen, Ashley Limardo, a SPPD public information specialist, said, compared to 45 in January of 2024.

"What we're noticing is that people oftentimes leave their phones in their back pockets," Limardo said. "If you're at a bar, you kind of leave it at the tabletop, and it's very easy when you're talking to friends, doing, interacting, whatever you may be doing, it's very easy for someone to just go ahead and grab that phone," she said.

Limardo said officers are seeing this happen mostly in crowded areas, like bars and restaurants. She said they can’t point to one exact reason for the spike, but they have some ideas of possible explanations.

"Cellphones tend to be quite expensive nowadays, so it could probably come up for a good amount of price online if you resell them," Limardo said.

She said be aware of your surroundings, especially with the large crowds expected for the Grand Prix in March.

"Make sure that if you do have your phone, instead of putting it in your back pocket, put it in your front pocket. It’s more noticeable if someone tries to reach. If you have a purse, use your purse, but make sure you have it in front of you," Limardo said.

Eleven cell phones have been reported stolen so far in February in the downtown St. Pete area, according to Limardo. None of the phones, from last year or this year, have been recovered.