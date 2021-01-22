St. Petersburg clinic touts ancient form of cupping to heal muscles, reduce inflammation

Alternative medicines and therapy are becoming more popular than ever these days and one of those that are gaining a lot of attention is the ancient form of cupping. It is a therapy used in traditional Chinese medicine to remove stagnation and stimulate blood flow through the body.

Dr. Eva Drier, acupuncture physician, says cupping is something that she discovered due to her passion for acupuncture and holistic medicines.

"It is a mirror image of a massage. When you do massage you push down to bring in nutrient-rich blood, oxygen-rich blood, that has white blood cells and proteins that are able to heal or expedite healing. This is the opposite of that this creates a vacuum effect and that allows blood to come up through the fibers of the muscle and that reduces inflammation, reduces pain and good for overall well-being," she explained.

There are a few different ways to do cupping. The cups used in cupping look like glass or plastic snow globe-like balls that range in size from 3/4 of an inch to four inches in diameter. They are placed on the skin while air is removed by a pump or by lighting a flame inside the cup to create a small vacuum.

Cupping has been around for 5,000 years and it has been traced back to when traditional Chinese medicine first started to arise It gained attention and popularity when athletes like Michael Phelps got out of the pool at the Olympics and people saw the round marks on him and along with other celebrities that’s when people started to become interested in cupping.

According to Drier, it treats such a plethora of elements that she thinks it could be suitable for anyone. She does suggest going to someone who is very well trained because you always want to make sure that the treatment it’s going to fit the ailment.

Advertisement

Visit ACUHERBALS.com to learn more about Dr. Drier and cupping.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter