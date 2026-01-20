St. Petersburg outlines who could qualify for disaster recovery aid, buyouts, as demand surges

The Brief St. Petersburg is preparing to roll out the second phase of its $160 million disaster recovery plan, aimed at helping storm-affected residents either rebuild or move out of harm’s way. The city is seeing more applications than expected for reconstruction help. The staff outlined possible criteria for voluntary buyout programs.



During a committee meeting, city staff revealed new details about who may qualify for the programs, including down payment assistance, affordable housing funding, and a voluntary buyout initiative — as well as how overwhelming the demand has become.

What they're saying:

Housing officials said they were surprised by how many homeowners are still waiting for help more than 15 months after major storms.

"I just really wanted to underscore how many people we have that are hurting, that this assistance coming urgently is important," said Amy Foster, the city’s housing and neighborhood services administrator.

Reconstruction requests far exceed expectations.

When applications opened, staff anticipated most homeowners would be seeking reimbursement for repairs already completed. Instead, the city received more than double the expected number of applications for reconstruction.

As of mid-January, officials said they had received 466 reconstruction applications, even though the city’s original action plan anticipated serving just 98 households.

Homeowners like Tammy Marshall say the wait has taken a financial toll.

"I’ll seek any kind of assistance I can get at this point," Marshall said.

Dig deeper:

Despite the surge in applications, city leaders warned homeowners may still be waiting.

Following the federal government shutdown, officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is revisiting the city’s grant agreement — delaying when funds can actually be distributed.

Foster told council members it could be two to three months before homeowners see any money.

A key component of the plan is a $5 million voluntary buyout program, which would allow the city to purchase about 14 of the highest-risk storm-damaged properties and convert them into open space or flood-mitigation areas.

But the buyouts would be limited to designated disaster-risk reduction areas and prioritize low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, based on federal guidelines.

Councilmember Brandi Gabbard, whose district includes large coastal areas, cautioned against policies that could unintentionally push residents out.

"We’re not giving up," Gabbard said. "We want to adapt. We want to be able to maintain our neighborhoods."

She also warned that climate gentrification remains a real concern as rebuilding costs rise and flood risks expand.

City maps show the buyout zones are narrowly defined, and it appears that Shore Acres, one of the city’s most flood-prone neighborhoods, would likely not qualify under the current criteria.

That outcome is something Shore Acres Civic Association President Kevin Batdorf said wouldn’t really work for their neighborhood anyway when the program was first discussed last spring.

What's next:

All program details, including buyout boundaries and eligibility requirements, must still be approved by the full city council.

The city is still taking applications but anticipates that will continue through February.