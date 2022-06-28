Star softball pitcher returns to Land O’Lakes to mentor next generation

If home is truly where the heart is then Lexi Kilfoyl's heart was on the softball field at her alma mater, the Academy at the Lakes, today.



The two time Florida Gatorade Player of the year and Team USA pitcher lent a helping hand and gave words of encouragement at a pitching camp hosted by her former high school softball coach.



"I think it was fun just to come back and teach my knowledge to some of these girls and give them some advice," said Kilfoyl.

Kilfoyl, who has spent the past three years pitching for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has also represented her country as a member of Team USA.



Her coach at Academy at the Lakes, Elizabeth Munn, says Kilfoyl's words resonate with the campers.



"She's competed on the national level, the international level, the collegiate level," said Munn. "The girls look at her as a role model and a leader."



But while Kilfoyl used to call Academy at the Lakes’ softball field home, she is looking for a new one.



The two-time SEC champion entered her name in the transfer portal with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.



"I loved Alabama and still love Alabama," said Kilfoyl.



"It will forever be a part of me, but I need to do what's best for me and at this point that is to go find somewhere else to call home," she explained.



And Kilfoyl says she has already narrowed down that list.

"Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCF, Georgia, and Arizona," said Kilfoyl.



Though she grew up near USF and has former teammates on the Bulls’ roster, Kilfoyl’s hometown team did not make her top five.



"I want to get away from home a little bit," admitted Kilfoyl. "Not many people get the opportunity to move away from home and I want to take advantage and just explore other options."



Kilfoyl said she already has taken official visits and is looking to make a decision with her family soon.

