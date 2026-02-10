Starkey area fire delays start times of 2 Pasco County schools

The Brief Two Pasco County schools will delay the first bell on Wednesday due to a fire in the Starkey area. According to a letter that was sent to parents on Tuesday night, River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School will begin three hours later on Wednesday. Information about transportation pick-up times will be shared directly with the families.



Two Pasco County schools will delay the first bell on Wednesday due to a fire in the Starkey area.

What we know:

According to a letter that was sent to parents on Tuesday night, River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School will begin three hours later on Wednesday.

School will start at 10:10 a.m. and will end at the regular end time of 1:30 p.m.

READ: Bartow fire that burned nearly 200 acres, closed portion of Highway 640 is under investigation

The school says it made the decision to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The backstory:

Emergency Management officials said that a helicopter has been assisting with water drops from nearby ponds to help fight a fire in the Starkey area and there is a strong possibility that the River Ridge area will experience a significant amount of smoke in the early morning depending on overnight conditions.

What's next:

Information about transportation pick-up times will be shared directly with the families.