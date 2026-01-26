Florida leaders signal possible changes to controversial Schools of Hope law

The Brief State education leaders are signaling possible changes to the controversial law expanding the rights of Schools of Hope charter schools. The Florida Board of Education held a public workshop where parents and district leaders raised concerns about co-location, costs, and lack of clarity. Critics say the process still leaves public school families without a meaningful voice, while state officials say adjustments are under consideration.



State education leaders are considering possible changes to Florida’s controversial Schools of Hope law after hearing concerns from parents and school district leaders during a public workshop.

The law allows for-profit Schools of Hope charter operators to move into under-utilized public school buildings at no cost, a process known as co-location.

Under current rules, school districts are required to cover expenses such as transportation, security and maintenance.

During a virtual workshop on Monday, the Florida Board of Education fielded questions about how the law is being implemented and whether changes could ease growing concerns from public school advocates.

What we know:

For the first time since the law took effect, state education leaders indicated a potential willingness to adjust some of the rules governing Schools of Hope.

The workshop allowed parents and district officials from across the state to ask questions directly, but some advocates left feeling unheard.

"We were clearly shown through this process that they weren't interested in hearing our voices," said Damaris Allen, the executive director of Families for Strong Public Schools.

Schools of Hope are for-profit charter school chains that can claim unoccupied classroom space inside public schools and move in without paying rent. The co-location provision was approved by lawmakers late last year.

What they're saying:

During the hour-long workshop, Adam Emerson, the state’s executive director for school choice, addressed how charter operators decide which schools to target for co-location.

"We're looking at some additional criteria around and some parameters around how a School of Hope operator can identify a district facility," Emerson said.

Emerson also confirmed that charter schools sharing space with district schools would not be required to follow all local district policies.

"They can adopt a district policy if they choose to do so, but they do not have to," Emerson said.

Many other questions were taken under advisement, including whether charter operators would be required to contribute financially for services such as security and transportation.

Dig deeper:

Public school advocates say one of the biggest issues remains the lack of clear definitions in the law, particularly what qualifies as an under-utilized school or classroom. Manatee County School Board member Heather Felton said that ambiguity has led to widespread confusion and concern.

"Give us some guidelines as to what does it mean to have extra space? Is it one desk? Is that five empty classrooms? What are we looking at here?" Felton said.

Critics believe some charter operators are taking advantage of that uncertainty, sending out roughly 600 notices of intent to co-locate statewide. Felton said clearer standards could help districts better plan and reduce anxiety among parents and staff.

"We're not asking for them to, you know, blow the whole thing up," she said, adding she’d be in favor of a repeal of the law allowing co-location but worries that might not be realistic.

Advocates also believe public school families should have a say when their campuses are targeted.

"If my kid's at a school that is targeted by co-location, I should be able to be a part of that conversation," Allen said. "Parents alike should be able to say, no, not in my school."

The other side:

State education leaders say the goal of Schools of Hope is to expand options for families in struggling schools, not to disrupt well-enrolled campuses.

They argue that co-location is intended to use available space efficiently while offering additional educational choices.

Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, is a supporter of Schools of Hope. He said last week he’s open to discussing whether charters would have to chip in for certain services.

What's next:

The Florida Board of Education is expected to meet next month, when possible changes to the Schools of Hope rules could be formally discussed.

At the same time, the Florida School Boards Association is heading to Tallahassee this week to push lawmakers to establish clearer guidelines for co-location.

Two Democratic lawmakers have also filed bills that would repeal the law allowing co-location altogether. It’s unclear if the legislation will gain any traction.