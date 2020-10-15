State seeking death penalty against suspect in Frostproof triple murder

The State Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against a man charged in a triple homicide in Polk County. Tony "T.J." Wiggins is accused of brutally murdering three men in July who were fishing in Frostproof.

Prosecutors filed a notice in circuit court this week stating their intent to prove two factors:

1. The defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person.

2. The capital felony was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or effecting an escape from custody.

Investigators say Wiggins shot and killed Brandon Rollins, 28, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, on July 17 while the three men were fishing. Two other suspects were arrested, and officials say it all stemmed from an argument over a truck.

The other suspects were identified as Wiggins' girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore and his brother, 21-year-old Robert Wiggins.

The grand jury indicted Tony Wiggins last month, formally charging him with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Whittemore and Robert Wiggins are both charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to a capital felony. Jail records show Robert is being held without bail and Whittemore remains in custody under $45,000 bail.

At the time of his arrest, Sheriff Grady Judd says Tony "T.J." Wiggins had a criminal history of 230 felony charges. Before the triple murder, Robert had one misdemeanor arrest and Whittemore had no prior criminal arrests.