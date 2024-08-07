Team of Bay Area first responders helping crews in Manatee, Sarasota counties with Debby aftermath

First responders from across the state are helping crews in Manatee and Sarasota counties, including the Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue team.

The team is made up of 43 fire personnel from Tampa, St. Pete and Hillsborough County. When Tropical Storm Debby’s conditions eased up in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, Task Force 3 headed to Manatee County on Monday.

"We'll just respond to any calls, a service, whether it's EMS needs, or somebody who can't get out of their house due to the flooding, and we just evacuate them from that house and then put them at a drop-off point so they could either have somebody come pick them up or the local agencies will provide transportation for them," Captain Brian Eichholz, Task Force Leader of Task Force 3, said.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis tours Sarasota as residents recover from flood damage after Tropical Storm Debby

Since Monday, the team has been busy, making more than 30 rescues in Manatee, Sarasota, Levy and Gilchrist counties.

"Whether it's a flood event or a normal EMS call, when people are thankful, you know, that's always good for us and makes us feel good. So again, it's all the same component, and we're thankful and humbled," Eichholz said.

Their job isn’t done yet.

MORE: Important tips to remember on flood insurance in dealing with Debby's aftermath

"There's still some of the rivers around here and Sarasota County, which is where we're at now, some cresting, I think, later on today. So again, we want to be in place just in case that cresting makes it worse for other people in those areas, and now they're deciding it's time for them to go," he said.

Eichholz said the team will be there at least until Thursday.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: