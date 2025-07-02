Still no arrests 2 years after 7-year-old killed in July 4th crossfire

The Brief It's been two years since a 7-year-old boy, Yitzian Torres Garcia, was caught in the crossfire during a 4th of July shootout near the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa and no arrests have been made. Yitzian's grandparents remain heart-broken and are urging people with information to come forward. The family is planning to revisit the scene on July 4 to draw attention to the case.



Yitzian Torres Garcia's grandparents remain heartbroken two years after the 7-year-old was killed when he was caught in the crossfire during a July 4th celebration near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The case remains unsolved and police have not made any arrests.

"We're still grieving. People tell us like, let him rest in peace. It's hard," said Yitzian's grandmother, Marisol Ayala. "I have a lot of questions and I have a lot doubts because everybody has cameras, everybody has phones."

Ayala said she and her loved ones plan to revisit the scene of the shooting this July 4th to try to put a spotlight back on the case.

She's hoping doing so will help police finally catch the people responsible.

"How can you sleep? We can't sleep. I think about my grandson every day. I cry [for] him every day. People tell me, 'let him rest.' I said, You don't know what I'm going through. You don't the pain. I brought [Yitzian to Tampa] alive and I had to give him to my son and his mother in a coffin. It's not fair."

The backstory:

Yitzian had been visiting his grandparents in Tampa for three weeks when he and his grandfather went to the beach along the Courtney Campbell Causeway to celebrate the holiday.

Tampa Police said an argument between two groups erupted into gunfire.

Yitzian’s grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, said he raced to their truck, and he jumped on top of Yitzian to shield him from the gunfire. But police say a bullet shattered a window, going through Hernandez’s hand and hitting the child in the head.

A year later, in 2024, Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

In a statement to FOX 13, a Tampa Police spokesperson wrote:

"We remain deeply committed to bringing justice and closure to the family of Yitzian Torres Garcia. As we approach the anniversary of Yitzian’s tragic death, our detectives continue to seek additional information and leads in this case.

Chief Lee Bercaw added:

"This family deserves justice, no child’s life should end while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July. We want to hold those responsible accountable. I urge anyone with any information to think about what the Torres Garcia family has endured these last two years and please share it with our detectives or Crime Stoppers. There is no tip too small in this case."

What you can do:

Tipsters can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.