Next Generation Ballet presents annual production of the Nutcracker at the Straz Center

In a dazzling display of talent and holiday enchantment, Next Generation Ballet brings their annual production of "The Nutcracker" to life at the illustrious Straz Center in Tampa.

This cherished tradition captivates audiences each year with its timeless tale of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their magical journey through the Land of Sweets.

READ: Tampa mailman killed: Prosecutors want hit-and-run suspect to remain behind bars

The Straz Center serves as the perfect backdrop for this spectacular performance, offering a grand stage and state-of-the-art facilities that enhance the magic of Tchaikovsky’s classic score and the exquisite choreography that Next Generation Ballet is renowned for.

"Well, the Nutcracker is full of wonderful traditions. There are those things that you always look for from year to year, but with traditional elements, you kind of want a new twist every year," Artistic Director Philip Neal of Next Generation Ballet said. "So, I’ve had this obligation on myself now to try to create something new and exciting every year."

Under the artistic direction of Neal, the annual Nutcracker production by Next Generation Ballet showcases the exceptional skill and dedication of young, talented dancers.

From the enchanting snowflakes to the lively inhabitants of the Land of Sweets, each moment is meticulously choreographed, creating a visual feast for audiences of all ages.

This holiday tradition not only serves as a celebration of the arts but also as a testament to the commitment of the Next Generation Ballet in nurturing and showcasing the burgeoning talent within the Tampa community.