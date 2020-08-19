Strike a pose: Bradenton seniors recreate famous portraits to prevent boredom amid pandemic

The Villas of Holly Brook in Bradenton has been on lockdown since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Activities coordinator Michelle McKinley keeps the residents busy with activities and games.

Marylin Barnett’s favorite activity is gardening outside, but she had never thought of taking a picture of herself. Barnett was quite surprised when McKinley asked her to take a picture, mimicking a Getty Museum painting.

“We are sorry we don’t see our family, but, on the other hand, we have activities. We’ve got to do that or we’ll go crazy. With this place in lockdown you have to make your own entertainment,” Barnett said.

RELATED Seniors at Lakeland assisted living facility asking for pen pals

McKinley had local nurses bring in her own dogs to cheer up the residents. Her latest idea to keep the residents’ spirits up is the Getty Museum Challenge. Using props from around the building, McKinley brought residents together to take pictures that mimic paintings. They posted the contest on Facebook and have gotten a great response.

Advertisement

“My family was so surprised. All my grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and they told their friends, all over Ohio,” Barnett shared.

McKinley said that’s not the only surprise coming out of this exercise.

“It’s funny because you would think we would want people to be bringing that joy and happiness to senior citizens, but it’s kind of funny, this time it seems their giving out this joy, and getting in return by all of the people they are affecting,” McKinley explained.

Barnett said the residents have fun with all of the activities McKinley plans for them.

LINK: Visit their Facebook page and vote on your favorite picture.

