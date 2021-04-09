Student sexually assaulted on school bus by driver, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Ronale Divad Johnson, 45, after they say he sexually assaulted a student on a school bus.

According to deputies, the sexual assault occurred Thursday when the victim was alone with Johnson on the school bus.

Johnson has been a bus driver with Hillsborough County Public Schools since February 2020 and transports students at East Bay High School, Lennard High School and Beth Shields Middle School.

"Parents place their trust in authority figures within our school system, and this suspect undoubtedly broke it when he chose to take advantage of this student," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to commend this very brave student for coming forward, and doing what is right, so this driver can face the consequences for his despicable actions."

Johnson is charged with sexual battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

