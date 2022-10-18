Suspect arrested in connection to Tampa homicide, Hillsborough deputies say

article

A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Coral Drive in Hillsborough County back on October 7, deputies said.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21, on Tuesday, and he is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge.

Investigators began their search for Kerney after a victim was found shot several times in the 3700 block of Coral Drive.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said.