Suspect behind bars after Gibsonton road rage shooting along I-75

A man was arrested over the weekend after a Gibsonton road rage shooting on I-75, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jose Antonio Alvarado Claudio, 36, was identified by detectives as the suspect involved in the shooting.

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to the shooting just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 18, after the victim reported that someone shot at his vehicle during a road rage incident. He told investigators that it began on I-75 and continued onto Gibsonton Drive.

Booking photo of Jose Antonio Alvarado Claudio. Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO hasn't released many details about their investigation and what led them to Alvarado Claudio, but the Street Crimes Unit found and arrested the suspect a day later near the 9300 block of East Adamo Drive.

He was found with a quantity of cocaine, a loaded rifle and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Alvarado Claudio is now facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated battery with deadly weapon, discharging a gun in public or on residential property and shooting at a vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials did not report any injuries related to the shooting and have not said what led up to the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

