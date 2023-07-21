Suspect charged with attempted murder arrested in Lakeland, HCSO says

article

A man suspected of shooting another man several times in Tampa was arrested after being found by the Lakeland Police Department.

Hillsborough County deputies say they responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Leanne Avenue on July 16 at 5:44 am.

Deputies say they found a man and a motorcycle lying in the road east of Leanne Avenue. The man had multiple gunshot wounds when officials found him.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the scene and took the man to Tampa General Hospital (TGH) for medical attention.

During the investigation, police say they identified the suspect as 50-year-old Luis Rojas Araujo.

According to officials, they got a warrant for Araujo’s arrest charging him with attempted first degree murder along with other offenses.

Investigators received a tip that Araujo was in Lakeland on July 19. LPD started surveillance on his location and say that he was arrested after negotiation over the phone.

"This arrest is a testament to the tireless efforts and collaborative approach of our law enforcement agencies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

HCSO says this is an ongoing investigation.