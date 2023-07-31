Suspect flees traffic stop, leads authorities on multi-county chase before arrest, FHP says

article

On Sunday night, a suspect was taken into custody after fleeing from a traffic stop and leading authorities on a multi-county chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at 7:55 p.m. Tampa PD asked FHP for assistance with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop in Hillsborough County.

Two troopers were staged on I-75, south of SR-50, in Hernando County, when they intercepted the vehicle.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The vehicle exited onto eastbound SR-50, where the troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

The driver, Daquann Stephens, then fled eastbound SR-50 into Sumter County and then northbound on SR-471, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the vehicle then made a U-turn on US 301 and traveled west on CR-470.

According to authorities, the chase ended after the vehicle exited onto westbound SR-44 and entered the parking lot of Pilot Travel Center.

The suspect was blocked in and taken into custody without further incident, troopers said.

Troopers say Stephens has been booked into the Sumter County Jail and is facing various charges including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and an out-of-county warrant (Hillsborough) for battery domestic violence.