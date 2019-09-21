Suspect in custody after deadly Pasco shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody following a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Spring Hill.

According to investigators, the victim showed up to a small gathering at a home on Albright Road and got into an argument with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Nichols.

Deputies said the Nichols went inside and retrieved a shotgun before opening fire. The victim was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Nichols fled the scene but was found by deputies nearby.

Nichols had been sentenced to three years of probation on September 9 for possession of cocaine and was therefore not allowed to possess a firearm.

He has been charged with murder. The identity of the victim has not been released.