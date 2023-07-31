Suspect involved in violent Hillsborough robbery, carjacking arrested: Investigators

article

Deputies have arrested a suspect involved in a violent robbery and a carjacking in Hillsborough County.

On Monday afternoon, two women were assaulted as they stood beside the driver's side door of a blue Nissan Rogue in the 2300 block of West Hillsborough Avenue, according to authorities.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect, Lavonn Daniels, hit the first victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the head with a large piece of concrete before shoving her to the ground.

According to authorities, Daniels then grabbed the second victim, a woman in her mid-40s, and threw her to the ground before taking the Nissan and fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Tampa police said the vehicle was later found unoccupied at 1:50 p.m. near Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

At around 2:03 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an assault at the Publix on North Nebraska Avenue.

Investigators said Daniels approached an elderly woman, knocked her down and tried to take her purse before fleeing the scene.

Daniels was taken into custody at 2:38 p.m. after a short foot chase, deputies said.

He is facing multiple charges from both incidents, including aggravated battery, great bodily harm with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and grand theft.