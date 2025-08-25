Suspect in Riverview woman's murder in court for bond hearing Monday

The Brief Arnaldo Cintron is expected in court on Monday for a bond hearing. He faces charges, including second-degree murder, in the stabbing death of his girlfriend's cousin, Hiojaira Velez Bonilla. Hillsborough County detectives say Cintron and his girlfriend, Giselle Bonilla, dumped the victim's body in the Weedon Island Preserve.



A Tampa judge could decide Monday whether the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's cousin to death at a Riverview home, then dumping her body in the Weedon Island Preserve, will stay behind bars until his trial.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Arnaldo Cintron, 42, stabbed Hiojaira Velez Bonilla, 42, during an argument over bills at a home they shared on Maybrook Ave. in Riverview earlier this month.

The victim's boyfriend, who claimed to have witnessed the murder, told detectives that Cintron and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Giselle Bonilla, forced him to help clean up the crime scene and drive the victim's car to dump her body in the Weedon Island Preserve in Pinellas County.

The witness told investigators that Cintron and Giselle Bonilla threatened to kill both him and the victim's son if he didn't help cover up the crime.

Last Monday, investigators arrested Cintron and Giselle Bonilla in the 10000 block of Parsons St.

Arnaldo Cintron is currently being held without bond on the following charges:

Second-degree murder with a weapon

Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Tampering with physical evidence

Tampering with a witness

Giselle Bonilla is being held on $200,000 bond on the following charges:

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawfully hold or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Tampering with a witness

Accessory after the fact

What's next:

Monday's bond hearing for Cintron is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

