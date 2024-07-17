Suspected DUI driver arrested after fiery Seminole chain-reaction crash kills 1, injures 1

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly multi-vehicle crash in Seminole is under investigation.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicles were stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes of Bay Pines Boulevard at 100th Way North shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

That’s when deputies say 43-year-old Joshua Kohlbecker, who was speeding eastbound on Bay Pine Boulevard in an F-150, didn’t stop for the light and hit a yellow Ford Mustang. Upon impact, both vehicles burst into flames.

The fiery collision caused a chain reaction, and the Mustang was propelled forward, striking two vehicles.

In turn, the vehicles were pushed into five more vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

An off-duty sergeant with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got Kohlbecker out of his vehicle while bystanders pulled the driver of the Mustang, 26-year-old Ernie Aganlog, from his car.

A passenger in the Mustang, 53-year-old Rosario Malicon, was unable to be rescued from the fiery car.

Malicon died at the scene.

Kohlbecker and Agbanlog were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were several people in the seven additional vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators say speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

When he was released from the hospital, Kohlbercker was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and felony driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death.

