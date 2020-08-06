Suspects jump into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland; 1 found dead, 1 seriously injured

An attempted traffic stop near the Howard Frankland bridge turned deadly Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that passed him in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275, near mile marker 28.

The driver of the speeding vehicle did not stop and allegedly reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour, according to FHP.

A couple of miles north, approaching the Howard Frankland Bridge around 4 p.m., the trooper backed off of the speeding, reckless vehicle but the driver kept going.

Near mile marker 36, the vehicle crashed into three other vehicles. Troopers said two people got out of the suspect vehicle and jumped off the bridge into Tampa Bay.

One of them, the suspected driver, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other's body was found by marine units.

Troopers said there was "a large amount of cash and narcotics" found inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.