Armed robbers arrested on I-4, says Auburndale police and PCSO

Auburndale police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say they charged armed robbers early on Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Auburndale police responded to the Walmart located at 2120 U.S. Highway 92 West regarding an active armed robbery.

After arriving on the scene, APD officers say they learned that the victim of the robbery arranged to meet the suspects to sell them a cell phone.

According to police, the victim was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle, the firearm, the suspects, and a partial tag number.

By using law enforcement technology, investigators were able to figure out that the suspects may have been going toward Davenport.

Police say all the information that they learned was immediately shared with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol. PCSO said they saw the vehicle on I-4 headed eastbound near exit 55.

A traffic stop was conducted without incident, according to deputies.

Officials took the victim to the traffic stop on I-4. The victim was able to positively identified the two suspects.

Authorities say the firearm and the victim’s cell phone were recovered from the vehicle.

APD detectives say they charged 21-year-old Pedro Pablo Rivera from Orlando with robbery with a firearm, a life felony and a felony petit theft.

According to detectives, 19-year-old Maria Velazquez-Almanza also from Orlando was charged with robbery with a firearm, a life felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, and petit theft.

PSCO also charged River with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of their traffic stop. PSCO says they charged Velazquez-Almanza with six additional misdemeanors for traffic and cannabis possession related charges.

APD says that business transactions with unfamiliar people should take place during business hours, and could even be made in the police department lobby or other locations in public view.