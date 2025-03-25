SUV crashes into apartment building, deputies searching for driver: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the driver who crashed an SUV into an apartment building early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
HCSO says deputies responded shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments off W. Waters Ave., west of Manhattan Ave.
An SUV crashed into a building early Tuesday at The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments off W. Waters Ave.
Investigators say the driver had left the scene by the time they arrived, and has not been found as of Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported, according to HCSO.
What we don't know:
The driver who took off has not been identified.
No further details on the crash, including the possible cause and the extent of the damage to the apartment building, have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
