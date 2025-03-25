SUV crashes into apartment building, deputies searching for driver: HCSO

The Brief A driver is on the run after crashing an SUV into an apartment building early Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments off W. Waters Ave., west of Manhattan Ave. No further details on the crash or the identity of the driver have been released.



Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the driver who crashed an SUV into an apartment building early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

HCSO says deputies responded shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments off W. Waters Ave., west of Manhattan Ave.

An SUV crashed into a building early Tuesday at The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments off W. Waters Ave.

Investigators say the driver had left the scene by the time they arrived, and has not been found as of Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to HCSO.

What we don't know:

The driver who took off has not been identified.

No further details on the crash, including the possible cause and the extent of the damage to the apartment building, have been released.

