SWAT team called to USF student housing complex after suspect fires shots: TTPD

The Brief The SWAT team was called to a USF student housing complex after a suspect fired shots, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department. Nobody was injured, but it took hours for the SWAT team to get the suspect to come out of his apartment unit. Rocamora has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a residential area and resisting without violence.



The SWAT team was called out to a USF student housing complex after a suspect fired multiple shots into an apartment unit, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department.

Nobody was injured, but it took hours for the SWAT team to get the suspect to come out of his apartment unit.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department.

The suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Rocamora, was seen by witnesses shouting in the parking lot and shooting multiple times into an apartment unit before he went back into his unit.

Officers ended up using specialized tactical resources, including robotic technology from the Tampa Police Department.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department.

What's next:

Rocamora has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a residential area and resisting without violence.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Temple Terrace Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: