Drought restrictions ordered for Bay Area by SWFWMD with water supplies down by 25%

The Brief The board for the Southwest Florida Water Management District has instituted a Phase II drought restriction as water supplies are down by 25%. The main restriction is to reduce lawn watering to once a week if your municipality isn't already under that restriction. Two years ago, Tampa Bay Water had to backfill supplies for municipalities that were low on water.



The Southwest Florida Water Management District's (SWFWMD) board instituted a Phase II drought restriction as water supplies are down by 25%.

What we know:

SWFWMD officials are ordering lawns to be watered no more than once a week, for car washing to only be done on assigned lawn watering days, and for aesthetic fountains to only be on for a third of the day.

"We need a little bit of rain, that would be great," said Michelle Hopkins of SWFWMD.

But, lawns are considered the most important, because they can account for half of all the water a home uses.

"We want to make sure you've got what you need for your own home," said Hopkins. "But, we can cut back."

The backstory:

With rain falling 13 inches short of a typical yearly total, SWFWMD says supplies are down by 25%.

READ: Most of Tampa Bay area enters severe drought to start 2026 from lack of rain

Tampa Bay Water, which supplies water to Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties, says their reservoir is at nine billion gallons, well under their capacity of 15 billion.

"We just ask people to use only the water that you need," said Warren Hogg of Tampa Bay Water. "Please don't waste it inside or outside the house."

Tampa Bay Water says this is similar to what happened two years ago, when a drought forced them to backfill supplies for some local municipalities.

What's next:

And, the predictions aren't rosy.

"We're still predicted to have low rainfall over the next few months," said Hopkins. "We could hope to see an increase in that as we move into the rainy seasons."