Deputies investigating deadly Tampa shooting

Published  February 2, 2026 10:10am EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
The Brief

    • One man was shot and killed Monday morning in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.
    • Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident.

TAMPA, Fla. - One man was shot and killed Monday morning in Tampa, according to deputies. 

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came into the dispatch center shortly after 6:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

Investigators have not given any information about a possible suspect.

The Source: This article was written with information sent to FOX 13 in a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.  

Hillsborough County