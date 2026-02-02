Deputies investigating deadly Tampa shooting

article

The Brief One man was shot and killed Monday morning in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue. Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident.



What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came into the dispatch center shortly after 6:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

Investigators have not given any information about a possible suspect.