Deputies investigating deadly Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - One man was shot and killed Monday morning in Tampa, according to deputies.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came into the dispatch center shortly after 6:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on North Nebraska Avenue and 129th Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
READ: Illegal immigrant charged with DUI after crashing friend's truck and leaving the scene: PCSO
Detectives said they believe this is an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.
Investigators have not given any information about a possible suspect.
The Source: This article was written with information sent to FOX 13 in a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.