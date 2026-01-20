Tampa 10th grader creates AI-powered SAT prep app to help students who can afford tutors

The Brief A Tampa teenager created a free, AI-powered SAT prep app to help students who can’t afford tutors. The app adapts in real-time to each student’s strengths and weaknesses.



At just 16 years old, Eric MacDonald is already tackling real-world problems with technology.

The backstory:

The Tampa 10th grader taught himself how to code at age nine, starting with programming games on Roblox. That early interest quickly grew into coding competitions, small business projects and, eventually, one major goal: Helping other students succeed.

That idea became AceIt, an SAT prep app powered by artificial intelligence. Instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach, the app learns how each student performs and adjusts accordingly.

Why you should care:

If a user struggles with something like interpreting graphs, AceIt starts with simpler questions, then gradually increases difficulty as the student improves. The goal is mastery — not memorization.

MacDonald said the SAT often feels stacked against students who don’t have access to expensive tutors that can cost thousands of dollars. That’s why AceIt is completely free to download and use.

Big picture view:

Early response has been strong. The app already has more than 400 users and multiple five-star reviews, and MacDonald expects those numbers to climb as SAT season ramps up.

For him, this is just the beginning — both for the app and for the students he hopes it will help.