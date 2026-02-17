Tampa Bay high schoolers to open for New York dance company shows

The Brief Students from Blake and Gibbs High Schools are rehearsing this week with the New York-based Jon Lehrer Dance Company. Those students will perform as the opening acts at the dance company’s two shows this weekend. The shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.



The Jon Lehrer Dance Company is in town for two shows this weekend at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, and students from Blake and Gibbs High Schools will perform as the opening acts.

This week, the New York-based dance company is teaching and rehearsing with the young students ahead of Saturday and Sunday’s shows.

"When I see a young dancer just glowing either on stage or backstage even more — after or before they perform — and then going out into the audience and watching the professional dancers, there's nothing like it," dance company founder, Jon Lehrer, told FOX 13. "If we make a little difference, great, but the joy we share together on that stage in that space is second to none."

Local perspective:

For Blake High School sophomore Kayra Jewell, the opportunity to work with the dance company provides a unique glimpse into the life of a working artist.

"I love performing, so I was really excited," Jewell said. "I looked [Jon Lehrer] up, and I was like, 'This is really cool.' I was just overall excited."

On Tuesday, Jewell participated in a class led by Lehrer and Mahalia Brookes, a fourth-year Jon Lehrer Dance Company member and a Blake High School alum.

Brookes told FOX 13 she remembers dance companies coming into Blake High School when she was a student.

"You get this one-on-one experience that you don't really get anywhere else, especially in high school or in public schools, so it was a really great experience," Brookes said of the memory. "And now, on the other hand, I feel like I'm giving back, especially to my community. So, it's a great opportunity for me."

To students like Jewell, Brookes is more than an instructor — she’s living proof of what’s possible.

"Just show that you don't just have to go here to dance and then not dance anymore. This place can open lots of opportunities for you," Jewell added of Blake High School.

What's next:

The Jon Lehrer Dance Company, featuring students from Blake and Gibbs High Schools, will perform two shows at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center:

Saturday, Feb. 21: 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22: 3 p.m.

Lehrer told FOX 13 that attendees can expect new "pieces not seen here last year," including a tribute to his late brother who died of ALS.

Lehrer said his dance company is known for its unique blend of artistry, athleticism, and pure entertainment.

"So, our show will appeal to the dance aficionado and also to the soccer parent who gets dragged to a recital but doesn't really get it," Lehrer added. "They're gonna have a great time at our show."