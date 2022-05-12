Tampa Bay rescue centers see influx of baby bird rescue phone calls

Many animal rescue centers across Tampa Bay are being inundated with baby bird rescue phone calls. People are finding baby birds on the ground not knowing what to do and end up calling rescue centers.

Christina Chilbert with Seaside Seabird Sanctuary said they are receiving several hundred phone calls a day about baby birds.

Currently, their hospital is filled with a different variety of baby birds, but two species are definitely brought in more than others. This includes baby Blue Jays and baby Screech Owls.

"A lot of times people think that they are super cute, so they grab them and bring them in even though they don't have any injuries and even though we can take care of them here at the hospital," Chilbert said. "The best option for survival is for them to stay with their parents."

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary said if you do find a baby bird, the best solution is to leave it alone unless it is injured.