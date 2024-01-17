Tampa Bay Sports Commission touts tourism as it looks toward future

If the sun and sand weren't enough, add sporting events to the top of Tampa's list of tourist draws.

From Super Bowls to NCAA tournaments, Tampa 'knocks it out of the park' when it comes to hosting events.

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission works hard to bid for those events and keep them coming back to Bay Area venues.

READ: Hulk Hogan helps rescue 17-year-old inside flipped car in Tampa

On Wednesday, Executive Director Rob Higgins will present its activity report for the latter half of 2023, and look ahead to what looks to be a busy 2024 for area sports venues.

NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship was held in Tampa in Dec. 2023.

One of the most successful examples is the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship in December, which brought an event record-setting 39,325 visitors to Amalie Arena.

RELATED: Tampa rebounded from pandemic faster than any city in the country, industry report says

The presentation is expected to cover everything from attendance, hotel sales, and revenue for professional and youth athletics events.

Savannah Bananas in Tampa.

In 2022-2023 there were 99 youth and amateur sporting events across 28 sports, which helped sell out over 250,000 hotel rooms across the area.

2024 is already set to be a busy sporting year around Tampa Bay with WWE's Royal Rumble Weekend planned in late January, and The Savannah Bananas setting up shop at Steinbrenner Field in February.

Tickets for both events are nearly sold out.