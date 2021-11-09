Tampa Bay's top Insta-foodie reveals 5 dishes everyone should try

The Tampa Bay area is ripe with great eats and no one knows that better than Kiera Andrews, the woman behind the popular foodie Instagram account ThisBabeEats.

Andrews has more than 52,000 followers who devour her suggestions on everything from food trucks and coffee shops to fine dining and dive bars around Tampa and beyond.

"When someone comes to my page, I really hope that they can find a new local restaurant to support a hidden gem, somewhere they haven’t been before. Or if it is somewhere they’ve been, maybe they’ll discover a new dish," she says.

Picking her favorite dishes is a big ask, but she put together a list of five plates she says everyone in Tampa Bay needs to try at least once:

Advertisement

"You’ve got some fine dining, some smaller spots. You have a dessert. You have seafood. You have meat. This list gives you a good, well-rounded view of Tampa," says Kiera.