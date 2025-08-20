Tampa business owners to share thoughts on noise in city neighborhoods

The Brief Business owners in Tampa can take part in a virtual meeting with city leaders on Wednesday about noise in neighborhoods. City officials are conducting a comprehensive "sound study" to better understand how noise levels are affecting quality of life. Residents have had their chance to take a survey, while some also spoke on Monday at a public meeting on the issue.



After hearing from Tampa residents earlier this week, business owners will have their chance to sound off Wednesday about concerns over frequent loud noise in some neighborhoods.

The backstory:

City officials are conducting a comprehensive "sound study" to better understand how noise levels are affecting quality of life.

Tampa is working with outside consultants to measure how sound travels from commercial areas like South Howard, Channelside and Ybor City into nearby residential zones.

Consultants are taking acoustic measurements to assess whether sound from busy districts is spilling into residential zones and if it’s violating the current ordinance.

Neighbors have had their chance to take a survey with such questions as how often they’re impacted by noise, what time of day it’s most noticeable, and whether it disrupts sleep, work-from-home routines or daily life.

Residents also spoke on Monday at a public meeting on the issue.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the goal of the sound study is to find a balanced approach as the city continues to grow.

What's next:

A virtual meeting for business owners is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. To register, click here.

