Tampa City Council considers repealing recently passed noise ordinance

The Tampa City Council took a step toward repealing the city's noise ordinance that has only been on the books for about four weeks.

In 4-3 vote, the council advanced a measure that would repeal the new rules passed in January. The ordinance limited outdoor amplified sound after midnight and gave police more freedom to issue tickets for noise violations. Noise levels would be required to lower throughout the night in Ybor City and around Amalie Arena.

The city had said it was trying to balance the competing interests between businesses and residents.

A number of business owners, particularly those in Ybor, voiced concerns about the impact this would have on entertainment areas.

The council's decision Thursday was far from unanimous.

"I felt rushed into it," said Councilman John Dinkfelder, referring to his initial vote to pass the noise ordinance. "I voted for it hesitantly the first time. I continued to hear negative comments from the community and that's why I made the motion that we should rescind it. Slow down. Slow down. Take it a little bit a step at a time."

"The reality is that it's a handful of people that are against this and some people who don't understand exactly what it is and so the public education is out there to talk to people about what it is and what it isn't," said Councilman Bill Carlson, who was among the three members who voted to leave the ordinance in place.

City leaders had been working on ironing out this ordinance for about two years. The new guidelines would not have taken effect until August and several council members wanted to leave it in place and make amendments over the next few months.

The council will vote whether to finalize the repeal next month.