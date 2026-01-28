Choppy, windy conditions expected for Gasparilla flotilla, could be dangerous: Police

The Brief Tampa Police are preparing for windy and choppy conditions out on the water throughout Gasparilla. During last year’s pirate invasion, local law enforcement made more than 270 stops, including five BUI arrests. Ye Mystic Krewe says the flotilla is set to sail on Saturday, with law enforcement escorting the invasion, but they are monitoring the weather.



A windy forecast ahead of Gasparilla is raising safety concerns, as crowded waterways and choppy conditions could create dangerous situations.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Marine Unit spent Wednesday afternoon preparing for the event and the hundreds of ships taking part on Saturday. Christopher Audet, a master patrol officer with the Tampa Police Marine Unit, says managing that volume of boats will be challenging.

"The amount of vessels that will be in the basin that day is going to be incredibly difficult and will pose a safety risk," he said.

What they're saying:

More than 50 law enforcement vessels will be stationed throughout the pirate invasion on the Hillsborough River.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Officers say anchoring in the basin will be extremely difficult, prompting an expanded no-anchor zone for flotilla participants.

Gasparilla 2026: Inside Tampa PD's Real-Time Crime Center helping keep crowds safe

"Collision is going to be imminent, especially if you’re an inexperienced boater or a first-time boater," Audet said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will work in tandem with Tampa police throughout Gasparilla.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Captain Matthew Dallarosa says choppy conditions could make steering boats much more difficult.

"Greater Tampa Bay may be a lot choppier and that traverse may be a difficult ride for some vessels," he said.

Alcohol consumption is another major concern for first responders throughout Gasparilla.

By the numbers:

Last year, these agencies made more than 270 stops on the water, issuing 13 boating citations and five boating-under-the-influence arrests.

"There’s zero tolerance for any of that activity," DallaRosa said. "As always, we recommend designated sober operators have a plan in place."

Big picture view:

This marks the first Gasparilla under Florida’s Boater Freedom Act. The new law prohibits law enforcement from conducting random safety inspections and boarding vessels without probable cause.

RELATED: Governor DeSantis signs Boater Freedom Act

DallaRosa says this annual event remains a point of pride for the city and state.

"It’s a great event for Tampa and a great event for Florida," he said. "Really showcases how Florida is a year-round boating state."

What's next:

Despite the windy forecast, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla says the flotilla remains scheduled to sail Saturday.

In a statement sent to FOX 13, the organization says they’re closely watching the weather.

"We remain in continuous communication with our local, state, and Federal partners to make collaborative decisions to ensure we have a safe, responsible, and successful invasion and parade. We will continue to provide timely updates to the public as invasion decisions are finalized."