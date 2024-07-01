Tampa coffeehouse cultivating inclusivity by hiring people with disabilities

Coffee Uniting People (CUP) is creating inclusive opportunities in the Bay Area.

The nonprofit coffeehouse that recently opened a second Tampa location hires people with disabilities.

"We've got about a total of about 45, 46, 47 employees, of which about 40 of those have some sort of intellectual or developmental disability. We've got two shops, and we're getting ready to open up our third shop, and that will provide the opportunity for more employees," explained co-founder Greg Jones.

Greg and his wife Laura founded CUP after being involved in a baseball program for boys and girls with special needs.

Pictured: Greg and Laura Jones

"Once we met this population and how capable they are of achieving anything they want to achieve, and they deserve a fair shot in society, at having a job," shared Laura.

Customers who buy hot or cold drinks and bakery items know their money is going toward a good cause. CUP says their coffee is bold and so is their mission.

"We’re a normal coffee shop. We’ve got everything from frappuccinos to, matcha lattes, chai latte. Every coffee latte you can make," said Laura.

CUP also serves ice cream, Mike’s pies, pastries, Cuban sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches.

According to Greg, the families of their employees are grateful their loved ones have a place to work. Members of the CUP team are eager to come into work every day to make orders and greet customers.

"I like to wash tables. I like to take people’s orders and stuff and give money back to them," explained Jordan Hurst, who has worked at CUP for a year.

Greg and Laura hope that other employers in the community see CUP’s impact and join them on their mission to cultivate inclusivity.

CUP South Tampa is located at 3408 South Dale Mabry Hwy. CUP at Embarc Collective is located at 802 E Whiting St.

For more information, click here.

