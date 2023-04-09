Tampa Fire Marshal's investigating the cause of Sunday morning fire on E. Fowler Ave

article

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire on the 5100 Block of E. Fowler Ave at around five on Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and side of an abandoned commercial structure.

After attempting to battle the blaze from the inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after 45 minutes.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



