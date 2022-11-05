Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back.

For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing.

Marina Choundas gave FOX 13 a sneak peek at the food selections being offered this year.

"First we have pastitsio, we call this the Greek lasagna, although we prepare it a little differently," she shared.

The difference between pastitsio and traditional lasagna is that the beef is placed on a tubular pasta base that is then covered with a thick béchamel sauce, which is a smooth and creamy topping capped with grated cheese.

"We have dolmas, which are stuffed grape leaves, they have a ground beef filling," added Choundas. "These are delicious; these are eaten as an appetizer or as a main entrée."

The festival is also known for its sweets such as baklava.

She described it, "Baklava is layered phyllo dough with a mixture of nuts and cinnamon and honey, and then more layers of phyllo go in, so that's what gives it that crunchy nutty taste. It's kind of the like the official Greek pastry."

She also showed off the kourambiethes.

"It's really like a shortbread cookie that is underneath and then it's topped with powdered sugar," Choundas explained.

The cookies are very popular for big events such as weddings and Christmas.

"Here we have our diples, which is a shredded wheat pastry, and the shredded wheat is dipped in a honey nut mixture and it's rolled around a nut filling as well," she said showing off yet another tempting treat.

Tampa Greek Festival features a variety of favorite Greek foods.

These food and dessert selections can be found in the Grand Hall at the Tampa Greek Festival.

Freshly made gyros will be grilled in the Opa! Party Tent for visitors who are looking for that traditional Greek flavor.

Tampa Greek Festival is being held on Friday, November, 4, from 4- 11 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, from 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

LINK: Click here to learn more about Tampa Greek Festival.