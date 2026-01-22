Tampa homicide under investigation after woman dies, man hospitalized

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after officers said an argument turned deadly early Thursday morning. Officers found a woman in her early 20s with "upper body trauma" and a man in his late 20s with stab wounds. Authorities said they believe the man and woman were arguing when the fight turned physical.



What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded just before 1 a.m. to a home in the 10200 block of Ninevah Road after receiving reports that a person was shot. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman in her early 20s with "upper body trauma" and a man in his late 20s with stab wounds.

First responders tried saving the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to detectives. The man was taken to a local hospital, where TPD said he was in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said they believe the man and woman were arguing when the fight turned physical. Their preliminary investigation revealed another person inside the home tried to intervene.

TPD did confirm that this incident was not related to the homicide that happened in the 8200 block of North 12th Street in Tampa.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to gather information about the incident, including what led up to the argument and how each person was involved. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.