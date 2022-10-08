Tampa Police Department honors fallen officers with memorial run

More than 800 runners and walkers crossed the finish line Saturday at the 28th annual Tampa Police Officer Memorial run, in honor of 32 TPD officers killed in the line of duty.

"Even though we don't want another name etched into the wall, it's important that every single year we honor their legacy once a year by coming out and having this run in their honor," Chief Mary O'Connor said.

While commemorating their own, they also held other local agencies close to their hearts after a tough week for law enforcement in the Bay Area.

On October 3, the Pinellas County Sheriff's department bid their final farewells to Deputy Michael Hartwick who died after being struck by a construction worker driving a front loader on I-275.

The next day, 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane was killed by gunfire from a fellow law enforcement officer's gunfire while serving a search warrant.

"We feel very sorry for their families and their loved ones left behind and really today is honoring them as well," Chief O'Connor added.

More than 800 runners and walkers took part in the 28th annual Tampa Police Officer Memorial run.

Families of both active and fallen officers were there supporting participants and each other. They say these events are important in bringing awareness to the sacrifices they make and what's truly left behind in the worst-case scenario.

"It's just always hard because you never know if he's coming home at night" Vicky Mohr said about her husband, Officer Robert Moore.

Chief O'Connor told FOX 13 they were down about 100 officers at the Memorial run because a lot of them were deployed to North Port to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian.