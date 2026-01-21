Expand / Collapse search

Tampa house fire leaves cat dead, 5 other pets rescued: HCFR

January 21, 2026
Cat dies, 5 pets saved in Tampa house fire: HCFR

Cat dies, 5 pets saved in Tampa house fire: HCFR

A cat passed away, and five other pets were rescued from a home that caught fire in Tampa Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

TAMPA, Fla. - A cat passed away, and five other pets were rescued from a home that caught fire in Tampa Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says at around 11:17 a.m., crews responded to reports of heavy flames coming from a home on Lake Stall Lane in the Carrollwood area.

Officials say firefighters contained the blaze in less than 15 minutes using hose lines.

During a search of the residence, firefighters saved three dogs and three cats. One of the cats died from the fire conditions, HCFR said. 

The five other pets were taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation and care.

No firefighters were injured, according to officials.

What we don't know:

HCFR’s Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the flames.

