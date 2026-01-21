Tampa house fire leaves cat dead, 5 other pets rescued: HCFR
TAMPA, Fla. - A cat passed away, and five other pets were rescued from a home that caught fire in Tampa Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
HCFR says at around 11:17 a.m., crews responded to reports of heavy flames coming from a home on Lake Stall Lane in the Carrollwood area.
Officials say firefighters contained the blaze in less than 15 minutes using hose lines.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
During a search of the residence, firefighters saved three dogs and three cats. One of the cats died from the fire conditions, HCFR said.
The five other pets were taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation and care.
No firefighters were injured, according to officials.
What we don't know:
HCFR’s Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the flames.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.