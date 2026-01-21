Fire spreads between homes in Tampa neighborhood: HCFR

The Brief A pair of homes were engulfed in flames after a fire spread Wednesday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Officials say firefighters battled the fire at two homes on Tidewater Trail in the Palm River area of Tampa. After the blaze was contained in about 45 minutes, crews searched both homes, finding no one inside at either residence. One person at the scene was hospitalized, and no first responders were injured, HCFR said.



Firefighters battled flames that spread across two homes in a Tampa neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says shortly before noon, crews responded to a fire reported at a home on Tidewater Trail in the Palm River area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, where a home was fully engulfed in flames. Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a neighboring home, according to HCFR.

Officials say crews worked to stop the fire from spreading at both residences. The blaze was contained in about 45 minutes.

Crews searched both homes, finding no one inside at either residence.

HCFR says one person at the scene was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and no first responders were harmed.

What we don't know:

Investigators at the scene are working to determine the cause of the fire.